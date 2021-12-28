Lego’s official Sonic the Hedgehog set recreates picture-perfect Green Hill Zone

After months of waiting, Lego’s official Sonic the Hedgehog set is finally here: a $69.99, 1,125-piece recreation of the iconic Green Hill Zone stage, complete with Lego-ized versions of the titular heroic hedgehog, a handful of classic Sonic villains, Dr. Eggman, and — of course — the Chaos Emeralds.

Officially called the Lego Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set, the new kit’s origins are in a crowdsourced Lego Ideas set that was suggested by Lego and Sonic fan Viv Grannell in early 2019. After the set reached 10,000 votes through the Ideas program, Lego conducted an official review of the project in March 2020, and in February 2021, greenlit the proposal for development into a real set.

And the final set looks great: the bright, blocky 8-bit design of the original set translates really well to the similar brick-based Lego design, and the details of the set (which include a checkpoint marker, a Technic-powered spring to launch Sonic, power-up crates, and a picture-perfect loop) all feel ripped right out of the Genesis original.

The final set is taking a bit of a different direction from Grannell’s original proposed Idea set, which was more explicitly focused on Sonic Mania, with Lego versions of that game’s villainous Hard Boiled Heavies, Egg Robot mech, and the Phantom Ruby.

The retail set, however, takes a less title-specific approach to recreating Green Hill Zone in Lego form, with the stage’s Crabmeat and Moto Bug enemies and Dr. Eggman boss (all three of which are constructed out of bricks, instead of the more traditional minifigure design), along with Eggman’s Egg Mobile ship.

The new Sonic set isn’t technically the first time that Sonic has appeared in Lego form. The character was part of a Lego Dimensions tie-in set in 2016, although the new minifigure version of Sonic has an updated design with additional details (like Sonic’s sneaker buckles printed on the minifigure’s feet).

It’s important to note that, unlike Lego’s other major recent video game partnership with Nintendo on its Super Mario sets, the Sonic sets aren’t intended as an interactive play set. Sonic’s Lego debut is a purely brick-based creation, with no smart sensors or companion apps. That said, the set is intended to be somewhat modular, allowing fans to buy multiple copies (or perhaps one day, additional Sonic-themed sets) to extend the level.

The Lego Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set will be available both in person at Lego stores and at Lego’s website for $69.99 starting on New Year’s Day. But if you’re looking to snag a copy, you might want to take a cue from Sonic himself and go... fast.