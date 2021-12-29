LG’s new recipe service uses Walmart and Amazon Fresh to deliver ingredients

LG just announced its latest lineup of smart kitchen appliances. Fine, but what’s notable this time is a service that could make life just a little bit easier. LG says the ThinQ Recipe app and service is “new for 2022” and will let users seamlessly select from thousands of recipes for delivery directly from Walmart or Amazon Fresh without ever leaving the app.

The LG ThinQ Recipe app is powered by SideChef, which LG has been partnering with since at least 2019. According to an LG press release, ThinQ Recipe offers “10,000 one-click shoppable recipes” that can be added to a shopping list within the app for delivery by Walmart or Amazon Fresh. If it’s as seamless as it sounds, the service could take some of the pain out of the weekly grocery shopping experience, especially for large families.

ThinQ Recipe also integrates the Scan and Cook feature developed by Boston-based Foodspace Technology. It works by scanning the UPC bar code on (some) frozen and ready-to-cook meals to automatically send cooking instructions to compatible LG ThinQ ovens.

LG notes in the fine print that the LG ThinQ Recipe app “is applicable for models featuring Scan to Cook.” Applicable, but not restricted, is how I read that, so hopefully the app and service will be available for owners of any old appliance to try.