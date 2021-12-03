The next N64 game for Nintendo Switch Online is Paper Mario

Nintendo launched its “Expansion Pack” for the Switch Online service back in October, which brought Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games to the library of playable retro titles. The first new addition has now been announced, and it’s just one game: Paper Mario. It’ll be available on December 10th.

Paper Mario was released for the N64 in 2000 and was the first entry in what became a popular spin-off series featuring Mario characters and RPG-style turn-based combat. The most recent game, Paper Mario: The Origami King, came out on the Switch last year.

The launch of Nintendo’s Expansion Pack was somewhat contentious. The $49.99 annual fee does also include a big Animal Crossing expansion, but it’s still a big hike over the regular $29.99 service that includes NES and SNES games, and the quality of the N64 emulation has also come under scrutiny. While Paper Mario is a popular game, adding just one release at a time isn’t likely to change many people’s opinion of the service.

Paper Mario is one of a list of upcoming N64 games that Nintendo has already confirmed to be on the way. Others include Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.