Pokémon Go now runs much smoother on iPhones

A new update to Pokémon Go for iOS lets you run the game at higher frame rates. With version 1.191.0’, the “advanced settings” section of the app now includes an option that reads “Unlock your device’s native refresh rate for higher FPS.”

I tried it out on my iPhone 13 Pro and it makes a huge difference. Pokémon Go isn’t the most visually complicated game, of course, but there’s a lot of scrolling and camera movement, and the smoother touch response feels a lot better when you’re lining up a pokéball throw with your finger.

Here’s how the feature appears in the game’s menu:

Pokémon Go was previously locked to 30fps on iOS devices. Many Android phones are capable of running the game at a higher frame rate, though in my experience testing across several devices the support can be hit and miss. Still, Pokémon Go generally ran better on Android until now.

The new iOS feature isn’t limited to the 13 Pro and Pro Max, which are the only iPhones with 120Hz “ProMotion” displays. I also tried it on my old 8 Plus and it’s possible to unlock the frame rate there, too, though the aging A11 processor doesn’t always keep up a steady 60fps.

Niantic isn’t making a big deal out of the feature; it’s switched off by default and it isn’t mentioned in version 1.191.0’s release notes, beyond a vague mention of “various quality-of-life improvements.” It’s possible that enabling it for all users would cause complaints about battery life, considering that Pokémon Go is already a pretty heavy app in that regard. But if that’s not a concern for you, it’s worth giving the option a try.