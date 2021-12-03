Walmart’s in-store Gamer Drop might be your best shot at a PS5, Xbox, or Switch OLED

Walmart has announced a new Gamer Drop event coming to select stores on December 11th, where the retailer is promising to have the latest gaming titles and consoles. This marks the first in-store console restock from Walmart, and it’s billing it as a holiday shopping event, complete with discounts and exclusive gear.

Details are a bit sparse, but the posted circular on Walmart’s website prominently features the major consoles, including the Nintendo Switch OLED Model, Xbox Series X / S, and both models of the PlayStation 5 with the note of “Available in-store or online at Walmart.com/GamerDrop.”

This event is exclusive to select Walmart stores. You can find the closest Walmart that’s participating in the Gamer Drop event on Saturday, the 11th, by searching your address or zip code on the Gamer Drop page. Listed stores indicate Gamer Drop hours of 10:30AM to 7PM, which is a limited window compared to store hours of many Walmart stores. We have reached out to Walmart for further details and will keep an eye out for more information.