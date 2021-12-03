Nest Doorbells will sound a little more melodious this holiday season

Google announced this Wednesday on its Nest community blog the return of holiday-themed ringtones for Nest Doorbells (via 9to5Google). Visitors arriving for family holiday gatherings can now press the Nest Doorbell and be greeted with sounds of the holidays, including “Winter,” Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and New Year’s jingles.

Time to give your #NestDoorbell ringtone some holiday cheer.



Choose from:

Hanukkah

Christmas

Kwanzaa

...and more!



Turn on holiday ringtones for the Nest Doorbell (battery) in the Google Home app, or for the Nest Doorbell (wired) in the Nest app: https://t.co/dyumPbyl5s pic.twitter.com/yziGRTKrQA — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) December 1, 2021

Google did have holiday bell options last year as well — but only as a perk for subscribers to its Nest Aware smart alert service. This year, owners of both the battery Nest Doorbell and the wired version (formerly Nest Hello) can get in on the fun sans that subscription. Google mentions that the newer battery Nest Doorbell requires users to use the Google Home app with an account in order to activate the themes — while wired users can also enable them through the Nest app and site.

Google is setting the trend on having seasonal ringtones — in October of this year, the company released Halloween-themed ringtones with multiple spooky tunes. The ghostly ringtones also replicated onto accompanied Nest speakers and hubs inside the home — a feature now available for the new holiday ringtones so families and friends can get cheery together before even opening the door.

Google plans to run the new holiday ringtones from December 1st through and after New Year’s on January 5th, 2022.