Nest Doorbells will sound a little more melodious this holiday season

Holiday ringtones are available now to more owners of Google’s doorbells

By Umar Shakir
Google Nest doorbell on a gray wood plank. It has a camera lens on the top and a circle button on the bottom. Snowflake designs around the background
Snowflakes and doorbells, the perfect duo
Image: Google

Google announced this Wednesday on its Nest community blog the return of holiday-themed ringtones for Nest Doorbells (via 9to5Google). Visitors arriving for family holiday gatherings can now press the Nest Doorbell and be greeted with sounds of the holidays, including “Winter,” Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and New Year’s jingles.

Google did have holiday bell options last year as well — but only as a perk for subscribers to its Nest Aware smart alert service. This year, owners of both the battery Nest Doorbell and the wired version (formerly Nest Hello) can get in on the fun sans that subscription. Google mentions that the newer battery Nest Doorbell requires users to use the Google Home app with an account in order to activate the themes — while wired users can also enable them through the Nest app and site.

Google is setting the trend on having seasonal ringtones — in October of this year, the company released Halloween-themed ringtones with multiple spooky tunes. The ghostly ringtones also replicated onto accompanied Nest speakers and hubs inside the home — a feature now available for the new holiday ringtones so families and friends can get cheery together before even opening the door.

iPhone app screenshot: List of themes for the google nest doorbells including Hanukkah, Christmas, kwanzaa,
The selection of seasonal themes currently available
Screenshot: T.C. Sottek

Google plans to run the new holiday ringtones from December 1st through and after New Year’s on January 5th, 2022.

