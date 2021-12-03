Halo Infinite will soon let you stick just to deathmatch

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta has been a blast so far, but one common criticism is that you can’t pick a dedicated playlist for Slayer, the game’s deathmatch mode. Fortunately, that will be changing soon, but not until next year.

343 Industries community manager John Junyszek tweeted Friday that a Social Slayer playlist is in the works, but it won’t be ready until after the holidays. Junyszek also said 343 is aiming to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists “before the end of the year.”

Let's talk about Halo Infinite playlists!

We've been reading your feedback, and we're working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak. They won't land by Dec 8, but the team is pushing to get them in before the end of year — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 3, 2021

A Social Slayer playlist (with multiple variations) is also in the works (we see this request the most), but we won't be able to get that one ready until after the holidays. We hope you can understand and enjoy the ones that make it in before the team takes a well-deserved break! — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 3, 2021

Right now, you can’t select a playlist for a single game mode. Instead, you’re randomly dropped into one of the modes that’s currently available, which include things like Slayer, Capture The Flag, and Oddball. That can be annoying if you just want to play one type of game — especially if you have a challenge that can only be completed in a specific mode — so the upcoming dedicated playlists could help alleviate some frustrations.

343 Industries has already made some other changes in response to feedback since the beta’s surprise November 15th release. In particular, players have been unhappy with the speed of battle pass progression, which 343 has attempted to change by adding new “Play 1 Game” challenges days after launch and, just this week, significantly increasing the amount of XP given for the first six matches played in a day.

Halo fans don’t just have multiplayer improvements to look forward to: Infinite’s single-player campaign will launch on December 8th. You’ll only be able to take on the campaign solo to start, though, as co-op won’t be added until May 2022 at the earliest.