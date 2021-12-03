Google TV’s nifty new personalized profiles have been delayed

The individual user profiles that were expected to arrive on Google TV last month have been delayed, meaning those personalized content recommendations are unfortunately on hold.

The company had initially said the new user profiles would arrive on Google TV last month, but Google spokesperson Ivy Hunt tells The Verge today that the profiles will now begin rolling out “in the coming months.” News of the delay was earlier reported by 9to5Google.

That’s a bit of a bummer for multi-user households who were looking forward to profile features like customized watchlists, personalized help from Google Assistant, and weeding out the content interests of others using the same device (e.g., roommates, kids, etc. — although Google previously introduced kids’ profiles earlier this year). Having to share a single experience among multiple users is a bit like handing over your Netflix algorithm. Not ideal!

Google didn’t offer a reason for the delay, but with any mercy, its TV experience will bring us personalized user profiles early into the New Year.