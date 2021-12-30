Samsung teases Exynos 2200 with AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics coming January 11th

Samsung has started teasing its next flagship smartphone SoC — expected to be called the Exynos 2200 — ahead of a January 11th announcement with a tantalizing tidbit of information: the new chipset will feature a GPU powered by AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture, better known for powering the next-gen graphics on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and AMD’s RX 6000-series graphics cards.

Of course, given that the Exynos 2200 will be powering a smartphone, the new GPU won’t be magically enabling next-gen graphics on par with the most powerful consoles and gaming PCs. But it likely will enable some improvements in graphics, along with whatever other upgrade Samsung has up its sleeve for its latest flagship chip.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0H2MeVUbeS — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021

As a successor to 2021’s Exynos 2100, the Exynos 2200 will likely power some of Samsung’s most powerful phones in 2022, including the presumed Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra. As is usually the case, though, it’s likely that phones using Samsung’s in-house designs will be limited to international models of its upcoming flagships, with the US variants presumably set to use Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset instead.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to get more details on the Exynos 2200 (or whatever Samsung calls it), given that the company is promising a formal debut on January 11th.