Leaked Fortnite trailer reveals Spider-Man and a new island for Chapter 3

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 comes to an end on Saturday, but a trailer for Chapter 3 has already leaked, reportedly from Epic Games’ Polish YouTube channel (via Kotaku). Based on the trailer, the next chapter is poised to be a significant update, adding a brand new island, new mechanics, and your friendly island Spider-Man.

NEW FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 TRAILER LEAKED ONLY WATCH IF YOU WANT TO!! #FortniteChapter3 pic.twitter.com/N0SBoJaF4I — GalaxyBoi ❄️ (@DaRealGalaxyBoi) December 4, 2021

The Chapter 3 island looks to have a lot of new areas to explore, including the Daily Bugle and a location reminiscent of the Aztec-themed Sunny Steps from Fortnite’s first chapter. There appear to be new ways to get around, such as sliding down hills to get some extra speed and swinging from high places. And it seems you’ll be able to retrieve stashed weapons from previous matches using tents, which could add some extra strategy to playing a few rounds with your friends.

The leaked trailer shows some new playable characters joining the game, including Spider-Man (who looks to be available in the battle pass) and skins for Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of War. Epic also appears to be adding The Foundation, a mysterious character from Chapter 2 who might be played by Dwayne Johnson.

One thing the trailer doesn’t reveal is exactly when Fortnite Chapter 3 will be available. The black hole downtime between chapters 1 and 2 lasted for nearly two days — hopefully, we don’t have to wait as long to swing onto the new island in Chapter 3.

If you want to watch the end-of-chapter event, you might want to log on soon, as it kicks off at 4PM ET Saturday.