The first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) teases a stunning animated sequel

The first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse just dropped, revealing both the title — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) — and the surprise that the upcoming adventures of Miles Morales will actually be a two-part affair.

The first-look trailer picks up right where the last Spider-Verse movie left off: with Miles (Shameik Moore) lying in bed, before a portal to Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and her universe opens.

From there, it seems like Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is going to be trying to one-up the already stellar animation of the original film, with Miles bouncing across multiple animated universes in a variety of art styles as he dukes it out with Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac, who voiced the character in the post-credit scene of the first movie.)

According to the official description, the upcoming sequel will “transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Sony isn’t saying who that villain is (although it’s possible the movie could draw on the 2014 Spider-Verse comic crossover, which saw the multiverse’s Spider-People under attack from Morlun and the Inheritors), although whatever the threat is, it appears that it couldn’t be contained to just a single film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is set to hit theaters on October 7th, 2022, with Part Two set to follow sometime in 2023.