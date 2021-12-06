 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The PlayStation 5 is available now at Best Buy

A surprise console drop

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto and Cameron Faulkner

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

If you still haven’t been able to land one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, Best Buy is giving you another shot right now. The $500 PS5 with a disc drive is the only model available.

Unlike some of Best Buy’s console restocks, despite an “exclusive access” flag this one is available to the general public online and not just for its TotalTech subscribers. Still, we recommend heading to the link of your choosing as quickly as possible to hop in the queue.

A few must-haves for PS5 owners

Sony Pulse 3D headset

  • $99

Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that can let the audio in some PS5-exclusive games shine. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony also released a midnight black version of the headset for $100.

Next Up In Gaming