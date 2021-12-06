The PlayStation 5 is available now at Best Buy

If you still haven’t been able to land one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, Best Buy is giving you another shot right now. The $500 PS5 with a disc drive is the only model available.
Unlike some of Best Buy’s console restocks, despite an “exclusive access” flag this one is available to the general public online and not just for its TotalTech subscribers. Still, we recommend heading to the link of your choosing as quickly as possible to hop in the queue.
PlayStation 5
- $500
Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.
A few must-haves for PS5 owners
Midnight black DualSense controller
- $69
The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.
Cosmic red DualSense PS5 controller
- $74
Like the original DualSense controller, the cosmic red model features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but with a vibrant red-and-black design.
Sony Pulse 3D headset
- $99
Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that can let the audio in some PS5-exclusive games shine. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony also released a midnight black version of the headset for $100.
PlayStation Plus (annual subscription)
- $40
- $60
- 34% off
A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store.
Next Up In Gaming
Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals
Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week.