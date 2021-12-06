The PlayStation 5 is available now at Best Buy

If you still haven’t been able to land one of Sony’s next-gen consoles, Best Buy is giving you another shot right now. The $500 PS5 with a disc drive is the only model available.

Unlike some of Best Buy’s console restocks, despite an “exclusive access” flag this one is available to the general public online and not just for its TotalTech subscribers. Still, we recommend heading to the link of your choosing as quickly as possible to hop in the queue.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Best Buy

A few must-haves for PS5 owners

Midnight black DualSense controller $69 The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles. $69 at Walmart

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) $40

$60

34% off A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. $40 at Eneba

$60 at Walmart