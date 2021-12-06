The Xbox Windows app will let you know if games play well on your PC before you download them

Microsoft is adding a simple label to its Xbox app for Windows, letting PC gamers know if a title runs well on their machine before they go ahead and download it. The feature is currently in testing and limited to certain games before it rolls out to all Xbox app users.

While system requirements have always been listed in the Xbox app, this simple label should make it easier for PC owners to figure out if a game can run on their system. Microsoft is running a performance check against a variety of PC games to build this label.

There are a number of games that don’t have the label yet and simply show “performance check not available yet,” which suggests the Xbox app doesn’t just simply check your PC system requirements. It appears Microsoft is building its own database of how well PC games run.

Microsoft hasn’t officially detailed this new performance check yet, so it’s not clear if the label is based on the minimum specifications for a game, the recommended ones, or other system information.

If the ratings are reliable, it could be an easy alternative to using third-party tools and websites like Can You Run It. If you’re interested in trying out this new label or even the ability to install PC games more freely, Microsoft is allowing everyone to test this new version of the Xbox app. All you need to do is download the Xbox Insider app and opt into the Windows gaming preview.