You can attend the Game Awards red carpet in the metaverse

The Game Awards is the latest institution to try its hand at virtual worlds. The awards show, which takes place on December 9th, will be available to watch through the usual platforms like YouTube and Twitch. But viewers can also check it out via what’s described as a “metaverse experience” built with the creation tool Core.

Players will not only be able to watch the event within the Core experience, but also do things like attend a virtual version of the red carpet, along with “several unique interactive experiences that are only available during the broadcast.” There will also be an afterparty with a currently unnamed DJ.

The move is just part of a growing trend of virtual worlds, all banded together under the metaverse label, being used by everyone from Facebook to Fortnite. In the case of the Game Awards, the expansion makes a lot of sense, given that the show is already broadcast on a huge range of platforms.

The Game Awards kicks off at 9PM ET on December 9th, and the show has historically been a place full of game reveals and big trailers. Earlier this month host Geoff Keighley confirmed that, given the ongoing revelations of abuse at Activision Blizzard, the publisher would not be involved with the show outside of its nominations.