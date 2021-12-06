Sony cameras are getting harder to buy due to the chip shortage

The global chip shortage has claimed yet another camera from Sony’s lineup. This time, Sony is suspending orders for the ZV-E10, a mirrorless vlogging camera that the company released in August, as reported by Digital Photography Review.

Sony announced the camera’s suspension in a post on its website, noting that it will no longer sell the ZV-E10 on its store or through any of its distributors for the time being. “With regard to digital imaging products, parts procurement is delayed due to the effects of global semiconductor shortages,” a translation of Sony’s notice reads.

This is far from the only device that Sony has temporarily discontinued this year

Unfortunately, this is far from the only device that Sony has temporarily discontinued this year. In November, Sony stopped selling the A7 II, A6400, and A1600 series cameras, along with the ECM-B1M shotgun mic and PXW-Z190 camcorder. Sony also put the Handycam HDR-CX680 camcorder on hold in April. The Sony A9 also appears to be discontinued — or just in very short supply — as it’s listed as “No longer available” on both Adorama and B&H Photo. The same goes for the six-year-old Sony A7R II, which is also listed as unavailable on online stores.

Like basically every other industry right now, camera companies are struggling to manufacture enough products to meet the demands of consumers. In June, Nikon stopped including the EH-7P AC adapter with its Z7 and Z7 II cameras, as it just doesn’t have enough parts to go around. Canon has also announced shipping delays of up to “half a year” when you order its new EOS R3, while shipping delays also hit Fujifilm for its X-S10 and some of its other camera gear earlier this year.