The Playstation 5 will be available for Walmart Plus members on Wednesday

Ready. Steady. Go. If you’re still looking for a PlayStation 5, Walmart Plus members will be able to queue up for the console beginning at 12PM EST on Wednesday, December 8th. Walmart will open the digital queue for the standard Playstation 5 ($500) and the disc-less, digital-only version ($400). This paywall doesn’t necessarily improve your chances of snagging a console but is currently the only way to be in the running at this particular retailer.
You have to be logged into your Walmart Plus account to even attempt to add a Playstation 5 to your cart, so if you haven’t done so already, make sure you log in ahead of time and have your credentials saved to keep things moving along.
If you aren’t already a Walmart Plus member, you’ll need to sign up for this $13 / month subscription service in order to be eligible for this restock. Unfortunately, you can’t simply exploit the 15-day free trial it offers, but subscribing to the service will make you eligible for benefits like free shipping and early access to sales and restock events.
If you’re lucky enough to bag yourself a PS5, make sure you don’t skip out on accessories. This console is home to some of the most impressive games of this generation, some of which you can get at a reduced price.
Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that can let the audio in some PS5-exclusive games shine. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony also released a midnight black version of the headset for $100.