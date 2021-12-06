Google Pixel Buds A-Series getting more options with firmware update

Google is releasing an update for its Pixel Buds A-Series wireless headphones, which will add a bass slider, a loudness compensation setting for better bass and treble response at low volumes, and a nice connectivity improvement (via Droid-Life). Given that the buds are only $99 (or free, if you got them with a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro preorder), it’s nice to see Google adding new features through software updates.

As we learned earlier today, the Pixel Buds will be getting more control over the bass response. The buds had a “bass boost” option before, but now you’ll be able to turn up the bass using a four-step slider — and you can even turn it down a notch if that’s what you prefer.

The Pixel Buds A-Series can fall back if they can’t connect to the last-used device

Google also says that if the Pixel Buds A-Series can’t connect to the last device you used them with, they’ll try to fall back to the device they were connected to before that. For example, if you were using the buds with your laptop that’s currently off, they could connect to your phone automatically when you take them out of the case if you had them connected to your phone before using them with your computer.

Google says that the update, version 282, should be “rolling out over the coming days” and will install automatically if you’re using a Pixel running Android 10 or higher or if you’re using any phone with Android 6 or above that has the Pixel Buds app installed (as long as it has permission to see nearby devices). If you don’t like waiting for automatic updates, Google does provide instructions on how to manually check for an update as well.