Scuf’s Reflex for PS5 is a pricier, customizable take on the DualSense

Scuf has introduced the Reflex lineup of customizable wireless controllers made for the PS5 and PC, consisting of three pricey controllers. Pricing starts at $199.99 for the Reflex, $229.99 for the Reflex Pro, going all the way up to $259.99 for the Reflex FPS, and each model has its own unique features.

Across the range, the Reflex is built upon Sony’s first-party DualSense controller board. That means it’ll receive updates through your console and that its feature set is almost identical to what you’d get from Sony’s controller (Scuf’s Instinct Pro for Xbox was built this way, too, mirroring Microsoft’s first-party controller). The Scuf Reflex is rechargeable and supports USB-C charging, and it has a mute button and features a touchpad — all features it shares in common with the DualSense. The Scuf Reflex and Reflex Pro (but not the Reflex FPS) feature haptics and Sony’s signature adaptive rear triggers, which can adjust the amount of tension you feel contextually.

So, what does the $120 (or higher) premium for Scuf’s Reflex over the DualSense get you? It depends on which of the controllers you buy. All of them come bearing several differences that alter the DualSense’s aesthetic and functionality, for starters. The faceplate can be removed and swapped with a different one (more colors will come in “the weeks and months” following launch, but black is the only color available for now). You’ll also be able to purchase different colors of anti-friction rings that can be installed around the analog sticks that cushion their movement.

All three models of the Scuf Reflex feature four rear paddles that can be customized. The controllers can store up to three profiles, letting you cycle between up to 12 unique paddle bindings, which is handy if you swap between game genres. In the box with each controller, you’ll get a few thumbsticks that can be replaced with the stock sticks: long, short, domed, and concave.

Both the Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS have a “high-performance” grip around their back to make them easier to hold. The Reflex FPS is the only one of the bunch that features instant triggers, which are Scuf’s feature that, upon toggling some switches on the rear of the controller, significantly shortens the pull action. This feature (also present on the Xbox-specific Instinct Pro) makes triggers feel more like bouncy mouse clicks, and that shorter pull could lead to faster actuation to let you get the jump on your opponents. As mentioned before, the Reflex FPS lacks haptics and adaptive triggers.

I’ve yet to actually get my hands on any of the Reflex controllers, but I’m excited that there’s finally a third-party wireless alternative to Sony’s DualSense coming to market. Though, it’s tough to call it an alternative when it costs so much more. But if you’re in the crowd of people who wish Sony would bring its affordable Back Button Attachment from the PS4 days to the PS5, well, this might be your only solution for now.