Uncharted’s remastered Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PS5 on January 28th

Sony has officially announced a release date for its remastered Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5: it’ll be out on Janaury 28th. That release date is only for the PS5 version, though. Sony still hasn’t put a date on the PC port beyond the same vague “2022” date it had originally announced.

Sony also added that existing owners of either Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or the digital two-pack PS4 bundle of both will be able to upgrade to the remastered Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 for $10, rather than buying the new collection again for the full $49.99.

There are a few caveats with the new collection, though. Players who got a copy of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for free through PlayStation Plus won’t be eligible for the free $10 upgrade. And the multiplayer modes from both titles included in the collection won’t be included in the new remasters.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will offer three different options for the PS5 port: Fidelity Mode, for 4K / 30fps gameplay; Performance Mode, which targets a 60fps frame rate; and Performance Plus Mode, which drops resolution down to 1080p but offers a 120fps frame rate.

The remastered collection will also leverage the PS5’s usual hardware improvements, including the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, 3D audio, and faster load times thanks to the PS5’s speedy SSD.

Lastly, Sony is sweetening the pot for anyone who buys Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection between now and February 3rd by offering a free movie ticket to see the upcoming Uncharted film adaptation starring Tom Holland. The deal is good both for customers paying the full $50 price tag, as well as anyone taking advantage of the $10 upgrade, although it’s limited to the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.