Bungie celebrates its 30th Anniversary in Destiny 2 with off-brand Halo gear

A lot is happening in the world of Destiny 2 today. Bungie is celebrating its 30th Anniversary inside Destiny 2, with a big content drop that includes Halo-like guns. A trailer for Destiny 2’s new Bungie 30th Anniversary pack shows off a Magnum-like sidearm in Destiny 2, alongside a Battle Rifle-like pulse rifle in the looter shooter.

Both guns appear to look and feel like the original Halo weapons, but there’s no mention of an official crossover with Microsoft anywhere. It doesn’t appear that Bungie secured the official rights from Microsoft to put the actual Halo guns it originally created in Destiny 2 and has instead done a good job at producing replicas that nod to the past.

Bungie just revealed a Halo-like Battle Rifle and Magnum are coming to Destiny 2 today, to celebrate 30 years of Bungie https://t.co/xkSUwpTtPZ pic.twitter.com/4fdaR7yrMr — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 7, 2021

“Reunite with an Exotic Sidearm that you may recognize from adventures long ago,” reads a description on Bungie’s website for the Magnum-like gun. “It led you to glory then and it will do so again.” The exotic sidearm is called Forerunner, and the Battle Rifle-like weapon is named BxR-55 Battler. There’s even armor for the Titan that includes a Needler-style shoulder pad, and armor for the warlock that features the Halo ring. The Halo-like loot doesn’t even require Destiny 2 players to own the 30th Anniversary pack.

The 30th Anniversary pack also includes a new six-person activity (which is separately free to all players) with armor and weapons, the grasp of avarice dungeon, and the return of the infamous Gjallarhorn rocket launcher. Bungie is also bringing back classic weapons like the Matador 64, Eyasluna, and 1000-Yard Stare, which can be earned with the 30th Anniversary pack, alongside some heavy changes to the player-vs-player sandbox.

If that’s not enough nostalgia for Bungie’s classic games, there’s even a Myth Claymore (Myth) and Marathon (Marathon) armor ornament set.

There’s even a space horse, an NPC that will be housed inside the giant loot cave where players will earn some of today’s new weapons and armor. The mystical space horse was first spotted in Destiny 2 during Season of the Drifter, and it has some links to the Nine, a mysterious faction inside Destiny’s universe.

Combined with some great-looking armor, cosmetics, and ornaments, it feels like Destiny 2 is getting a big injection of content midway through a season that leads to the next big expansion: The Witch Queen. The game’s biggest expansion in years, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, will launch on February 22nd. It will see players finally face Savathûn, and continue the story of the sci-fi space series.

The Witch Queen expansion will also feature a new location, Savathûn’s Throne World, alongside important changes to existing subclasses, campaign content, weapons, armor, and a new raid. The 30th Anniversary pack should hopefully hold players over until February, in what’s an unusually long season for Destiny 2.