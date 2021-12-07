An Amazon server outage is causing problems for Alexa, Ring, Disney Plus, and others

Problems with some of the Amazon Web Services cloud servers are causing slow loading or failures for significant chunks of the internet. The company’s widespread network of data centers powers many of the things you interact with online, including this website, so as we’ve seen in previous AWS outage incidents, any problem can have massive ripple effects. People started noticing problems at around 10:45AM ET.

There are reports of outages for Disney Plus streaming, as well as games like PUBG, League of Legends, and Valorant. We’ve also noticed some problems accessing Amazon.com, as well as other Amazon products like the Alexa AI assistant, Kindle ebooks, Amazon Music, or Ring security cameras. The DownDetector list of services with spikes in their outage reports runs off nearly any recognizable name: Tinder, Roku, Coinbase, both Cash App and Venmo, and the list goes on.

There are reports from network admins everywhere about errors connecting to Amazon’s instances and the AWS Management Console that controls their access to the servers. Amazon’s official status page has been updated with messages confirming the outage.

8:49 AM PST We are experiencing elevated error rates for EC2 APIs in the US-EAST-1 region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1. Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/

It appears that the problems are focused on the US East 1 AWS region hosted in Virginia, so users elsewhere may not see as many issues, and even if you’re affected, it could manifest as slightly slower loading while the network reroutes your requests somewhere else. Contacted for comment, Amazon pointed to the updates on its status page, which indicate the company is “actively working towards recovery.”

Update December 7th, 12PM ET: Added additional information about outage and Amazon’s current status.