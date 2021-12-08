GTA Online’s next big update brings back Franklin and adds Dr. Dre

Rockstar Games is releasing new story content for GTA Online featuring Franklin Clinton, one of the key characters from Grand Theft Auto V. In lieu of releasing standalone single-player expansions, the company is weaving new story-focused missions into its massive online mode on December 15th. Despite what sounds like a more low-key approach, Rockstar seems to be going big with this one, including Dr. Dre’s likeness, as well as new, unreleased music from the legendary rapper.

The story apparently picks up in the years following the events that transpire in Grand Theft Auto V, and Rockstar got Franklin’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno, to reprise the role. Aside from new missions, the content drop will include lots of new music. There will be a new radio station, as well as “huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists,” says Rockstar. There will also be new side missions, weapons, and vehicles.

Snoop Dogg claimed that Dr. Dre was making music for Grand Theft Auto in late October. Many took that to mean it would debut at a much later date in Grand Theft Auto 6 (which itself has yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games), but players will be able to listen to Dr. Dre’s latest songs sooner than they might have expected. This new content will arrive as a free update that’s available to all GTA Online players. You can check out a trailer right here.