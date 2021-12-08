Apple will pay for Jennifer Lawrence to play Elizabeth Holmes in new Theranos film

Apple says it will produce a movie about former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, with Jennifer Lawrence of Hunger Games fame in the starring role. The movie, to be directed by Succession creator Adam McKay, will be based on the bestselling book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup by former Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou. He wrote the first news stories detailing Theranos’ problems, even as the company and Holmes were being lauded in Silicon Valley.

Holmes is currently on trial facing 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud after it was discovered that Theranos’ blood testing technology didn’t meet the standards it claimed to investors. At the time of its unraveling, Theranos was valued at $9 billion, and Holmes was labeled the youngest self-made billionaire and featured on Fortune’s 40 under 40 list. Later in 2016, Holmes was named one of the world’s most disappointing leaders. She faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Related Elizabeth Holmes is on trial for fraud over her time at Theranos

The film is the another confirmed project about the Theranos scandal. Earlier this year, Hulu confirmed that it would be making a docuseries starring Amanda Seyfried.