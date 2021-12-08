CD Projekt Red is working to settle a class-action lawsuit over botched Cyberpunk 2077 launch

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has entered negotiations to settle a class-action lawsuit over the game’s bungled launch.

There are still a number of outstanding questions about any potential settlement, according to court documents, including all class certification requirements, the proposed allocation plan for the settlement fund, and how the settlement will be administered. In other words, it’s undecided exactly who will be eligible for anything awarded in a settlement or how much those eligible parties may receive.

The plaintiffs in the case must next file a preliminary approval of the settlement or an update on its status by January 13th, 2022. Four lawsuits against the company were compiled into one in May.

At release (which was almost exactly one year ago), Cyberpunk 2077 had many glitches and ran quite poorly on older consoles. Things were so bad that Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation Store within a week. CDPR has spent much of the year since trying to fix things up with hotfixes and updates, and the game eventually returned to the PlayStation Store after more than six months. The studio also pushed a planned update optimizing Cyberpunk 2077 for next-gen consoles into 2022.