How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards are back. The awards ceremony / game conference / concert hosted by Geoff Keighley will deliver a couple hours’ worth of performances (notably, Sting will be playing), game reveals (one of which is over two years in the making), and almost certainly, a few new memes. There have been very few teases as to what we’ll see onstage, but don’t take that as any indication that this could be a quiet show.

A few years ago, this is where the debut of the Xbox Series X was an unexpected surprise. I wouldn’t expect any game console announcements for this year’s show. What you can expect (even if you’d rather avoid it) are some metaverse happenings that aim to give you a more immersive way to experience the Game Awards. Speaking of topical issues, Geoff Keighley has stated that the Game Awards won’t feature NFTs, nor will Activision Blizzard play any role in the show beyond its nominated titles.

When are The Game Awards 2021?

The Game Awards will air live on Thursday, December 9th at 8PM ET / 5PM PT / 1AM GMT. That’s late for our friends in Europe, but if you’re in Japan, you’ll get to watch it first thing in the morning at 9AM. There will be a pre-show beginning a half-hour earlier than the times above, if you want to tune in then.

How can I watch The Game Awards 2021?

Look no further than the top of this page, where we’re hosting a livestream of The Game Awards from YouTube (the stream will automatically go live for the 7:30PM ET pre-show). However, there are some other sites hosting it, including Twitch, Facebook Live, and Twitter.