Cuphead’s years-in-the-making DLC will finally release in June

Cuphead’s long-in-the-works The Delicious Last Course DLC will finally be released in June, Studio MDHR announced at The Game Awards Thursday. You’ll be able to play through new levels, take on new bosses, and use a new character named Ms. Chalice when the DLC is released on June 30th, 2022, which is nearly five years after the initial release of the original game.

The Delicious Last Course was first announced in June 2018 with a 2019 release date, but that was pushed to 2020 and later to 2021. When it’s out, it will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG.

“We’re beyond thrilled to finally be sharing a release date for The Delicious Last Course with our fans,” Studio MDHR co-director Chad Moldenhauer said in a statement. “As with so many of our fellow developers, creating games during these unique times has brought with it a host of challenges, and we’re so grateful to our Cuphead community for their patience and excitement as we’ve pushed to make The Delicious Last Course a true high watermark of the studio’s art, design, and animation.”

Cuphead is a challenging sidescroller with a remarkable style inspired by 1930s American animation. If you’ve ever wondered what it would look like as an actual cartoon, you’re going to get your wish, as Netflix is working on a show based on the game starring Wayne Brady as the villain King Dice.