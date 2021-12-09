Neo visits his past in new Matrix Resurrections clip

A new clip for The Matrix Resurrections debuted at The Game Awards Thursday evening. In the clip, Keanu Reeves’ Neo and a blue-haired character played by Jessica Henwick walk through a door to board a train heading to Tokyo. But then, they go through another door to enter a mysterious room where a clip from the first movie is being played. Yes, in the new movie. I’m intrigued.

The new clip is the latest in a string of trailers Warner Bros. has already released for the upcoming movie, which will release in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd. In one released this week, Neo remarks that “I still know kung fu,” which is something I also definitely say every day when I wake up. That trailer also features a cameo from The Game Awards’ trophy, as teased by host Geoff Keighley.

A trailer released last week was all about change. But the first is personally still my favorite — backed by a sweeping rendition of “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane, it’s packed full of nostalgic references to the original trilogy and hints of the epic action to come.

The Game Awards also featured the launch of The Matrix Awakens, an interactive Matrix experience created in Unreal Engine 5. We got to speak to Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays Trinity, to talk about Awakens.