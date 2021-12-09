Tinder makes it easier to see if you vibe with someone’s Spotify taste

Tinder is expanding the ways you can judge a potential match by their musical tastes by introducing a Music Mode, which lets you actually hear the song someone’s set as their “Anthem” before you choose which direction to swipe. Music Mode will integrate with Spotify, like Tinder’s other music features, but should make it easier to judge someone by the song they’ve picked to represent themselves — even if you’ve never heard it before, you’ll immediately be able to tell the vibe.

Music Mode will live in the app’s recently added Explore tab, which means you can ignore it if you don’t feel like listening to people’s jams right now. Tinder’s product VP Kyle Miller likened Music Mode to “that feeling when you’re at a party and you find out someone else loves the same songs you do.” Something I’ve heard is great but have never gotten to experience thanks to the fact that I exclusively listen to hyperpop shoegaze.

It’s nice to see Tinder finally building on its Anthem feature, which it introduced in 2016 and lets you pick a song to feature on your profile and define yourself with. With that said, it’d be nice if the app also integrated with Apple Music — you can choose an Anthem without linking a Spotify account, but you won’t be able to have your top artists automatically added to your profile like Spotify users can. (Us Apple Music users are already used to dancing on our own, being left out of things like the Spotify Wrapped hype.)

The dating app also released some statistics on what music people were setting as their Anthems for 2021 — topping it is Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy (with Future & Young Thug),” followed by Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u.”

Personally, I feel like the original “I’m Too Sexy” would be much more attention-grabbing than Drake’s spin on it, but you do you. Hopefully, though, Tinder will be able to do some sort of sorting for Music Mode so you don’t end up hearing the same song over and over if everyone is using it as their Anthem. The company says Music Mode should become available everywhere you can get Spotify in the coming weeks, and that you’ll be able to use it if you’ve linked your Spotify account and added an Anthem of your own.