Among Us is getting a VR version

Social deception game Among Us is getting a virtual reality adaptation. The VR edition will launch on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and SteamVR, and it’s being developed by Schell Games, creators of the acclaimed I Expect You To Die series. There’s no release date for the game, but a trailer debuted at the 2021 Game Awards.

The VR version of Among Us is a first-person 3D experience instead of a third-person 2D one, but it retains the “core mechanics” of developer Innersloth’s original multiplayer game. The short trailer, seen above, shows a player interacting with a keypad in a cartoony 3D room before getting attacked by another crewmate who’s (presumably) a sinister imposter.

Task List:

✅submit scan

✅empty garba -- wait what was that

✅SCREAM

✅survive in VR

Among Us launched previously for PC and mobile platforms in 2018, as well as Nintendo Switch consoles in late 2020. Its non-VR version will also get an Xbox and PlayStation release on December 14th. The VR adaptation is part of a partnership with consulting firm Robot Teddy, which is overseeing the game’s jump to new platforms.

Among Us was inspired by social deduction games like Mafia or Werewolf, where a large group of players have to guess the identity of a dangerous hidden threat. It won’t be the first time that mechanic’s played out in VR, since Ubisoft published a take on the formula known as Werewolves Within in 2016. (The game was later adapted into a 2021 horror comedy.) But Among Us has inspired a distinct fan base that could follow it into VR.