The Chevy Silverado EV pickup truck will go into production early 2023

The Chevy Silverado EV will go into production in early 2023, according to Automotive News. The electric truck, which will make its public debut in a few weeks at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January in Las Vegas, will go on sale in late 2023.

The Silverado EV will be the second electric truck for General Motors, succeeding the GMC Hummer EV, which is expected to reach a handful of its first customers before the end of 2021. But when it comes out, the electric Silverado will be one of the flagship vehicles in the company’s much larger $35 billion push into electric vehicles, as well as the first electric truck for the automaker’s Chevy brand.

The Silverado’s production will lag behind the F-150 Lightning

But when it hits dealerships in late 2023, it will find a number of electric trucks already on the market, including the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and possibly the Tesla Cybertruck. The Silverado’s production will lag behind the F-150 Lightning, which is expected to go into production in spring 2022. (Ford recently shut down reservations for the F-150 Lightning after receiving nearly 200,000 orders.)

The Silverado EV will be built on GM’s Ultium battery pack and electric drivetrain that is also being used to power the Hummer truck and SUV, the Cadillac Lyriq, and other upcoming EVs. GM claims the Silverado will get more than 400 miles of range on a full charge. And it will be sold in both consumer and fleet versions, much like the Ford F-150 Lightning. GM has also revealed that the truck will come with all-wheel steering, as well as a “fixed-glass roof.”

The Silverado EV will be built at Factory Zero, GM’s EV plant in Detroit, alongside the Hummer EV pickup and SUV and the Cruise Origin, the automaker’s purpose-built autonomous shuttle. GM CEO Mary Barra will reveal more details about the Silverado EV during her keynote speech at CES.