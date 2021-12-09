The Epic Games Store finally has a shopping cart, Epic announced Thursday, meaning you’re now able to buy multiple games in a single transaction. The feature arrives just over three years after the store’s December 2018 launch.

As you’re shopping on the store, you’ll now see an “Add to Cart” button, which lets you, well, add something to your cart. According to Epic’s blog, you’ll be able to add free games and paid ones into your cart at the same time, “all in one shopping spree.” If you want to skip the cart, you can alternately hit the “Buy Now” button. And if you don’t want to buy something at all just yet, you can always wishlist it.

Epic continues to offer free games every week, so this will make it a bit easier to claim them for your account. And beginning next week, Epic is rumored to be giving away 15 free games for the holidays, so the new cart could be arriving just in time for that promotion (and for any last-minute holiday shopping).

In the meantime, you might want to pick up the excellent Tetris Effect, which is 35 percent off on the Epic Games Store until December 11th at 11AM ET.