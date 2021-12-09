After a lengthy wait, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad finally has a gameplay trailer

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, a new game from Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios, released its first gameplay trailer and it is explosive. The video got an amazing introduction (and Geoff Keighley got an earful) from renowned actress and all-around badass Debra Wilson in her role as Suicide Squad overlord Amanda “The Wall” Waller.

From the trailer, it seems you’ll be able to play as multiple members of DC’s maladjusted band of villainous misfits, including Deadshot, King Shark, and fan-favorite Harley Quinn in an squad-based action fighter akin to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Rumors of a Suicide Squad game began this summer and were confirmed in August during DC Comic’s fan-event FanDome. On December 8th, Sefton Hill, co founder of Rocksteady Studios, teased a gameplay trailer would drop during the Game Awards.

Holy Sh*t - Here’s your first taste of gameplay for #SuicideSquadGame. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/criOypPj5L — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) December 10, 2021

This is the newest Rocksteady Studios game in five years, and the London-based developer has an impressive track record making games in the DC Comics universe. Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham series has been generally well-received, with 2011’s Batman: Arkham City earning several game of the year awards across the industry.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League doesn’t have an official release date beyond sometime in 2022, but it will be available on next-gen Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.