Former Apple employee says she won’t withdraw her labor board complaint

Former Apple employee Cher Scarlett says the company didn’t adequately live up to its half of a settlement, so she won’t withdraw her complaint to the National Labor Relations Board as agreed, according to Forbes.

Scarlett says that her settlement with Apple required it to post “a company-wide memo clarifying employee rights including discussing pay & working conditions,” “in a prominent and visible location on the People site.” She says that the company did post a notice to its site, but that it was only up during the week that Apple employees were given off for Thanksgiving. “I’d argue all day that 7 days while no one is online for a holiday is absolutely not prominent and visible,” Scarlett tweeted on Thursday.

Despite the fact that there was no requirement for a time period, the agreement clearly stated "in a prominent and visible location on the People site".



According to Forbes, Apple also ignored changes to the settlement requested by the NLRB. Scarlett left the company in November, after filing the complaint that accused the company of engaging “in coercive and suppressive activity that has enabled abuse and harassment of organizers of protected concerted activity.” While at the company, she worked to let employees discuss and gather data about pay equity and was part of #AppleToo, a campaign about the company’s failure to deal with harassment and discrimination.