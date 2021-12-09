Idris Elba failed to make Knuckles not sound sexy in the first Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer

Sonic The Hedgehog 2, follow-up to Paramount Pictures surprisingly good live-action adaptation of Sega’s beloved speedy rodent platformer, has a new trailer. The trailer, announced during tonight’s Game Awards broadcast featureed Sonic trying to fit into his new life on Earth and his first encounter with Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba.

Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as the titular Sonic, while Jim Carrey will once again look like he’s having so much fun playing Sonic’s mortal enemy Dr. Robotnik. During the first movie’s post-credits scene, Tails made a brief appearance, alluding he might play a role in the inevitable sequel. On December 7th, Tails’ long-time voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey, confirmed she will be voicing Sonic’s sidekick, presumably because Chris Pratt had a scheduling conflict.

Days before the trailer’s Game Awards debut, Paramount Pictures released the movie’s poster featuring Sonic and Dr. Robotnik with Tails piloting his signature biplane.

The first poster for #SonicMovie2 has arrived! And that’s not all – The world premiere of the new #SonicMovie2 trailer drops tomorrow in @TheGameAwards at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/dDZzd8EoG5 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 8, 2021

In August, Paramount revealed international superstar and all around handsome chap Idris Elba had been cast as Sonic’s frenemy Knuckles the Echidna. The trailer gave audiences their first listen of Elba as Knuckles, a character Elba said he’d try not to make sound sexy. Well, he failed as Idris Elba can’t not sound sexy.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 hits theaters April 8th, here’s hoping the movie features some kind of industrial liquid manufacturing center... a chemical plant zone if you will.