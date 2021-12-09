The live-action Halo TV show looks extremely expensive in its newest trailer

After a short teaser last month, Paramount Plus has debuted the first full trailer for the upcoming live-action Halo TV series at the 2021 Game Awards, ahead of the show’s streaming debut in 2022.

Halo will star Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the armored super-solider, while Jen Taylor will reprise her role from the games as Master Chief’s AI companion, Cortana.

The trailer still doesn’t give too much of an idea of what to expect from the show, which Paramount says “will take place in the universe” as the Halo games and see humanity face off against the alien forces of the Covenant. But it’s still not clear whether Halo will be trying to adapt the games directly or tell its own story within the world of the franchise. The trailer itself mostly focuses on a few quick shots of Halo’s cast, including Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of both Cortana and the Spartan super-solider program.

Halo was first announced back in 2018, and original set to air on Showtime. But after production was delayed following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the series was shifted to become a streaming exclusive on the recently relaunched Paramount Plus streaming service, where the popular franchise could help draw in new subscribers.

Halo is set to debut on Paramount Plus in 2022, although there’s still no precise release date.