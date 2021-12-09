Star Trek: Resurgence is a story-driven game from former Telltale devs coming in 2022

Hot on the heels of Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, and The Lower Decks, the Star Trek franchise is getting a new video game. Dramatic Labs, a brand new studio composed of former Telltale Games developers, announced during The Game Awards that it’s working on Star Trek: Resurgence, a story-driven game reminiscent of Telltale’s The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead.

According to the game’s press release, “Star Trek: Resurgence is an interactive narrative video game that tells an original story set in the era shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Players will control two characters aboard the U.S.S. RESOLUTE as they work to unravel a mystery in order to prevent a galactic war. Spock made an appearance in the announcement trailer and Dramatic Labs has confirmed players will get to meet other “new and returning characters through a variety of dialogue and action gameplay to determine the course of the story.”

Dramatic Labs was founded by Kevin Bruner, co-founder of Telltale Games and, according to some sources, part of the reason for Telltale’s disastrous end. Despite this, Dramatic Labs became a home for over 20 former Telltale Games employees. Star Trek: Resurgence features Telltale’s lead writer, creative director, and cinematic director, which might signal the studio’s commitment to making the same kind of games Telltale was famous for.

As in previous Telltale games, player choice will drive the experience and affect the story’s outcome.

“As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative,” said Bruner in the press release.

Star Trek: Resurgence launches in Spring 2022 for Xbox, PlayStation, and on the Epic Games Store exclusively for PC.