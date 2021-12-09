Paramount Plus launches new live channels hub for linear streaming

Paramount Plus is rolling out its own linear channels feature that’ll serve up linear movies and TV with a similar feel to traditional cable TV.

The new Live Channels feature launched on Paramount Plus today with more than a dozen curated 24/7 playlists for genres like crime and drama, as well as adult animation and kids programming. Some channels are dedicated entirely to a specific franchise, such as SpongeBob, Survivor, and Star Trek.

The addition of Live Channels also allows Paramount Plus to more directly compete with streaming services that have similar live and linear integrations, including Peacock. Paramount Plus previously supported a Live TV hub for sports, breaking news, and programming from Entertainment Tonight. (Premium users can pay extra for coverage from their local CBS station.)

The linear programming hub was “informed by” ViacomCBS-owned free TV service Pluto TV, Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement.

“Even in the era of on-demand, there is clearly a strong consumer appetite for reimagined linear channels that provide effortless, lean-back entertainment,” Ryan said.

Paramount Plus will continue to roll out additional channels, the company said, including a RuPaul’s Drag Race channel and a dedicated movies channel — both of which will land on the service later this month. The full list of supported channels is as follows, per Paramount Plus: