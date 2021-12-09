Microsoft rebrands Xbox Game Pass for PC to just PC Game Pass

Microsoft is rebranding its Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription to just PC Game Pass. The new name drops the Xbox branding in favor of a simplified PC Game Pass name that should make things less confusing for PC gamers.

Previously, Microsoft had Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, which could all be mistaken as Xbox-only offerings. The name of the PC subscription is now changing, but the logo will still include an Xbox symbol.

We heard a rumor that we’re changing our logo and name. the rumor is true — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) December 10, 2021

Microsoft also took the opportunity to list some upcoming games coming to the PC Game Pass on day one:

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Redfall

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Atomic Heart

Slime Rancher 2

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Starfield

Pupperazzi

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Replaced

Somerville

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Scorn

And some new titles arriving in the future: