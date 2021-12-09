Microsoft rebrands Xbox Game Pass for PC to just PC Game Pass

Microsoft is rebranding its Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription to just PC Game Pass. The new name drops the Xbox branding in favor of a simplified PC Game Pass name that should make things less confusing for PC gamers.
Previously, Microsoft had Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, which could all be mistaken as Xbox-only offerings. The name of the PC subscription is now changing, but the logo will still include an Xbox symbol.
We heard a rumor that we’re changing our logo and name. the rumor is true— PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) December 10, 2021
Microsoft also took the opportunity to list some upcoming games coming to the PC Game Pass on day one:
- Total War: WARHAMMER III
- Redfall
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
- Atomic Heart
- Slime Rancher 2
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Starfield
- Pupperazzi
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Replaced
- Somerville
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Scorn
And some new titles arriving in the future:
- Sniper Elite 5
- Pigeon Simulator
- Trek to Yomi
- Unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios
