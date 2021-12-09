Monolith is making a Wonder Woman game

Wonder Woman will be starring in her own game developed by Monolith Productions, a studio best-known for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The new game was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday.

Basically no details were revealed about the game — all we were given was a brief CGI trailer showing Wonder Woman and a title card — so we don’t know what type of game it will be, when the game might come out, or even a release window.

She will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds. You are Wonder Woman. #WonderWoman #WonderWomanGame pic.twitter.com/uQY8xF8wS5 — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) December 10, 2021

Wonder Woman has had a resurgence lately due to Gal Gadot’s portrayals of her in the Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, and other movies in the DC Comics universe. It’s unclear if she’ll be voicing the superhero in the upcoming video game.

DC Comics is currently celebrating Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary, and the comic book company has released a new book in honor of the milestone.