Star Wars: Eclipse is a new action-adventure game set in the High Republic era from Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream’s rumored Star Wars title has been officially announced at the 2021 Game Awards: Star Wars: Eclipse, which will be set in the “High Republic” era of the Star Wars universe, hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga during the golden age of the Jedi Order and the Republic.

The High Republic began as an ambitious multimedia project last year, but until now has mostly been focused on an interconnected series of books and comics exploring the Jedi Order and its fight with the Nihil, a new faction of marauders who use unique hyperspace technology to raid across the galaxy.

Quantic Dream is best known for its interactive narrative titles, including Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and the somewhat controversial Detroit: Become Human. It sounds like Star Wars: Eclipse will be a different affair from the studio’s usual titles, though, with the company promising an “action-adventure” title, although no gameplay was shown.

While details are slim on the upcoming title, the new game promises that players will “play as a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim.”

Star Wars: Eclipse is being developed together with Lucasfilm Games, and is said to still be in “early development,” so there’s no release window yet. No platforms were announced for the upcoming title yet, either.

It’s not the only major Star Wars title in the works, either: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced earlier this year for Playstation 5 and PC, and Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment is working on an open-world game set in the Star Wars universe. There’s also a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order rumored to be development, too.