Alan Wake 2 announced for 2023

Alan Wake 2 was just announced at The Game Awards. A brief teaser trailer appears to show the titular protagonist in both New York City as well as the original game’s Pacific Northwest setting, and confirms a release date of 2023. Alan Wake 2 will be released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and the Epic Games Store.

Remedy creative director Sam Lake told TGA’s Geoff Keighley on stage that Alan Wake 2 will be the studio’s first ever survival horror game, contrasting with the action focus of the original Alan Wake. Lake also tweeted this:

The sequel isn’t coming out of nowhere. Alan Wake first came out in 2010 for the Xbox 360, but has received a lot of attention in recent years. There were references to the game in Remedy’s critically acclaimed 2019 hit Control and its expansions, and a remastered version was released for multiple platforms back in October. Remedy strongly hinted at the sequel’s existence by confirming to The Verge that the remaster was the smaller part of a publishing deal with Epic Games that would include two games in the same franchise.