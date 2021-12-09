Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PC on December 16th

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PC. It’ll be available on the Epic Games Store, and it’s coming soon — in just one week on December 16th. Previously, the game had been exclusive to PlayStation 5, where it became available earlier this year.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an enhanced version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which, like it says in the title, is a remake of the PlayStation classic. Intergrade upgrades the graphics, adds a number of quality of life features, and includes a new chapter starring Yuffie Kisaragi called Intermission.

Just announced at #TheGameAwards, @FinalFantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PC via the @EpicGames Store on December 16th!



Wishlist the game later today and start preparing for next week's launch. pic.twitter.com/xSVnLMBXiF — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 10, 2021

Final Fantasy VII Remake takes place entirely in the Midgar portion of the original, though it adds a significant amount of content to blow it out to a full-fledged RPG. It’s unclear when new games covering parts of the story Remake didn’t touch on, but until they do, you’ll be able to check out the game on your PC.