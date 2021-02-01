MLB The Show is coming to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles on April 20th

We already knew Sony’s beloved sports exclusive MLB The Show would release on “additional consoles” as early as 2021. Today, Sony announced that MLB The Show 21 will release on April 20th on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

This is the first entry in the MLB The Show series that will release on Microsoft’s home consoles, but Sony isn’t just offering the game on the Xbox for the first time. MLB The Show 21 will also support full cross-platform progression, cross-saves, and online multiplayer between PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Similar to other cross-gen titles like Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Madden NFL 21, and NBA 2K21, MLB The Show 21 will retail for different prices, depending on which version you buy. If you get the Standard Edition on PS4 or Xbox One, it will cost $60. On PS5 or Xbox Series X / S, it’ll cost $70, though.

If you purchase the Standard Edition on last-gen (PS4 or Xbox One) and upgrade to a next-gen console, you won’t be able to upgrade your copy of the game to the PS5 or Xbox Series X / S version. However, Sony’s FAQ page revealed that if you buy the Collector’s Edition of MLB The Show 21 for Xbox or PlayStation, you’ll receive both the current and next-gen versions of the game. Currently, there’s no pricing on the Collector’s Edition of the game, but more information will be announced on February 3rd.

MLB The Show 21 is a huge win for Xbox owners. In the past, if you wanted a good baseball game, you needed a PlayStation console to play one. In recent years, RBI Baseball served as an alternative to Xbox players, but by splitting its focus between arcade and simulation styles, it's never been a true contender to MLB The Show.