Sundance Film Festival 2021: reviews, analysis, and more

This year, the iconic Sundance Film Festival isn’t being held in beautiful Park City, Utah. Instead, as with most events around the world, the 2021 edition is a remote film festival. Luckily, even with the change in format, there’s still plenty to explore, from insightful documentaries to creative features by new directors to clever virtual reality experiences. This year’s edition includes cult films like the Nic Cage movie Prisoners of the Ghostland; the trippy animated flick Cryptozoo; and pandemic-related stories The Pink Cloud and In The Same Breath. We’ll be attending the festival virtually, so stay tuned for the latest reviews and analysis right here.