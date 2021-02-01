iOS 14.5 will support PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers

Apple is releasing its iOS 14.5 update to beta testers today, and one of the welcome changes is support for the new PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers. Neither of these new controllers is currently supported in the latest versions of iOS and iPadOS, but 14.5 introduces support for both.

Apple’s upcoming iOS 14.5 update follows the company revealing back in November that it was working with Microsoft to include support for the Xbox Series X controllers. Steam also added PS5 controller support last year, followed by Nvidia’s Shield TV support last month.

iOS 14.5 will also include the ability to unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch while wearing a mask, Siri emergency contact calling, CarPlay ETA sharing, and dual-SIM 5G support. Apple hasn’t said exactly when iOS 14.5 will arrive to all devices, but given it’s entered into beta today, it should arrive for everyone in the next couple of months.