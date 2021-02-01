Apple Fitness Plus will soon let you cast workouts to a smart TV using AirPlay

Apple’s latest watchOS 7 and iOS 14 beta releases indicate a new casting feature for Apple Fitness Plus subscribers is on the way, according to TechCrunch.

The upcoming software updates will allow AirPlay casting of Fitness Plus workouts to compatible smart TVs, which include any with AirPlay 2 compatibility. That’s good news for Fitness Plus users who may not own an Apple TV, which was previously the only way to get an audio or video workout playing on a bigger screen.

Fitness Plus was announced in September of last year and launched in December, and the paid service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year for access to guided workouts. The service requires at minimum an Apple Watch Series 3 and a paired iPhone 6S or newer, both running the most up-to-date iOS 14 software releases. At launch, the only way to stream a workout from your TV was to have an Apple TV.

Now, with the watchOS and iOS releases on the horizon, Fitness Plus users need only an Airplay 2-compatible set. Here’s a full list of available TVs that meet the requirements.