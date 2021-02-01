God of War is getting a PS5 optimization patch tomorrow

Sony’s reboot of God of War, one of the most popular first-party exclusives released on PS4, is getting an update tomorrow, which will allow the 2018 hit to take advantage of the PS5’s hardware, Sony’s Santa Monica Studio announced in a blog post today.

The new update will allow early adopters of the PlayStation 5 to run the game in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second. If you own a PS4 copy digitally or physically, you will receive the update at no additional cost. Santa Monica Studio also announced today that users who downloaded God of War via the PlayStation Plus Collection will have access to the PS5 optimization patch.

The God of War (2018) Enhanced Performance Experience for the PS5 is coming tomorrow!



✔️ Syncs to 60 FPS

✔️ 4K Checkerboard Resolution

✔️ 2160p

✔️ Free Update for PS5 Users



The blog post also mentions that PS5 owners will have access to the original PS4 graphics by selecting “Original Performance Experience,” which will run the game in 4K resolution but at 30fps.

God of War is not the only PS4 exclusive to receive a next-gen focused update. Sucker Punch Productions' latest title, Ghost of Tsushima, also received a PS5-optimized patched last year, allowing the game to run at 60fps if you own a PS5.