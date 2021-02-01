Disney Plus is getting a Wakanda show from the director of Black Panther

Writer-director Ryan Coogler is making a new Marvel TV show for Disney Plus that will be set in the Kingdom of Wakanda as part of a five-year TV exclusivity deal with Coogler’s production banner, Proximity Media (which includes principals Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Peter Nicks alongside Coogler himself).

Coogler — who directed and co-wrote Black Panther, and is set to write and direct a sequel Black Panther II for release on July 8th, 2022 — will develop the new Wakanda Disney Plus series as his first project under the new deal, Deadline reports.

The deal with Proximity Media also includes the option to create shows for other parts of the Disney banner, not just Marvel Studios. According to Coogler, “We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

Wakanda is heading to Disney Plus

There’s little information on the new Wakanda show itself, but presumably the show will continue to build on the foundation that Coogler has set with both Black Panther and the upcoming sequel.

Whenever it does arrive, though, Coogler’s Wakanda series will mark the latest in an almost dizzying number of TV shows that are planned for Disney Plus. The streaming service has already kicked off its run of Marvel Studios shows with WandaVision, which is currently airing. It’ll be followed shortly after by The Falcon and The Winter Solider in March, Loki in May, along with Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and the animated What If...? later in 2021.

Other already announced shows include Moon Knight, She-Hulk, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and I Am Groot, all of which are slated to arrive on Disney Plus in the coming years.