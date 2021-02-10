Fitbit is offering a major update for some of its current smartwatches. As detailed by Wareable, the company is making new health data available to Charge 4 users and expanding access to previously paywalled information to more users. Fitbit, recently acquired by Google, continues its trend of supporting devices well after launch with feature updates and fixes to keep them fresh.

With the update, Charge 4 users will be able to access blood oxygen readings on the watchface, information that was previously available only through the app in sleep data. The update also adds skin temperature data to the Charge 4, which wasn’t offered previously on this device at all.

Owners of the Charge 4, Versa 2, and Inspire 2 also gain access to Health Metrics, which previously required a Premium subscription. This dashboard shows trends for certain health metrics — including breathing rate during sleep and heart rate variability — over a recent period of time. Premium subscribers still get a little extra information, since their dashboards will show a full month’s worth of information while the free version shows only seven days.

Fitbit also continues to expand access to its EKG feature on the Sense, making it available to customers in Canada, New Zealand, and US territories. This feature wasn’t available in all regions when the device launched, but it was added in places like the US following regulatory approval.

This update shows that Fitbit remains committed to rolling out new features and addressing issues proactively. It addressed EKG issues with some Sense units last year by contacting affected users and replacing their smartwatches. Fitbit has also supported the Charge 4 for nearly a year old now, with a previous update to add new features and better manage things like GPS use. So while we’ve seen devices with their share of bugs at launch, Fitbit users can take comfort that the company is listening at the very least.