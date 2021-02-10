Rebecca Black releases 10th anniversary remix of Friday... on a Wednesday

Rebecca Black has released a 10th anniversary remix of her viral hit “Friday.” Yes, somehow, the original song came out 10 years ago, and I have never felt so old. The original song came out on February 10th, 2011, which weirdly means this new version of “Friday” happens to be released on a Wednesday morning.

The original “Friday” was honestly kind of iconic for me. I was a senior in college when it came out, and I remember hearing it pretty much everywhere I went on weekends — especially on Fridays.

The remix, which features 3OH!3, Big Freedia, and Dorian Electra, is a bit too busy and dance-y for me, though. The original’s generic-sounding pop-rock vibe is part of what made it so great, and I feel like this remix loses that.

And yes, there is a new music video, and it’s a lot.

The “Friday” remix is available on streaming services now.